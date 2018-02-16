BREAKING: Trial date set for hit-and-run victim’s brother after fraud allegations

An Alford man today (Friday) denied charges of fraud following an allegation that he pocketed cash donated for a plaque in memory of his dead brother.

Ford Anthony North, 25, of Chauntry Road, pleaded not guilty to three charges of fraud by false representation when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

He is alleged to have fraudulently requested donations for a memorial plaque for his brother Chase Tate on dates between January 14 and February 16 last year.

North was granted unconditional bail, and Recorder Gareth Evans QC adjourned the hearing for a trial scheduled to start on July 23.

Chase Tate, 23, died on the A1104 at Miles Cross Hill, Ulceby on Saturday January 7 last year, following a hit-and-run incident.