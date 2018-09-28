Budding residents group’s ‘road sale’

A bid is being launched in part of Boston to create a new residents association for the area.

Neighbours in Spilsby Road are working to establish the group in the hope of bringing the community closer together.

As part of that, they will be staging a ‘road sale’ on Sunday, September 30, in which all residents in Spilsby Road are being encouraged to sell unwanted items from outside their homes.

“The road sale is not the reason for the community group, it’s just one of many activities to help the group develop,” said Paul Trigg, 58, of Spilsby Road.

Paul came up with the idea of setting up a residents association for the area, inspired by the sense of community he felt growing up in Red Lion Street. It is a togetherness which he feels features less in modern life in general.

“I think we all have very busy lifestyles now and the TV keeps us indoors – our TV is probably the best in the world, I guess,” he said.

The hope is a residents association can be used to set up clubs and organise activities for people in the area.

The group behind the plan is using the social networking website Nextdoor to support their efforts – find them at www.nextdoor.co.uk.

For more information on the association or the road sale contact Paul on paul.trigg@outlook.com or 07377 136879.