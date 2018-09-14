Burt Reynolds’ old truck living near Boston and to take part in memorial M25 convoy

As pieces of memorabilia to the late Hollywood film star Burt Reynolds go, a big rig truck must be among the more unusual ...

But that is exactly what can be found at Clive Shaw Trucking, near Boston.

The Kenworth W900B American big rig was bought by Reynolds in 1985 and used to tow his Nascar, driven by Harry Gant and sponsored by Skoal Bandit.

Clive Shaw Trucking, which hires out American trucks, purchased the vehicle in June of this year and this weekend will be driving it around the M25 as part of a memorial event to its former owner.

Owner of the business Clive Shaw said even before Reynolds’ death this month, the truck was attracting strong interest.

He said: “We have taken it to few events this year and we have offered people driving experiences in it.

“Our aim has always been to restore it back to the livery and condition it was in when Burt had it and it was sponsored by Skoal Bandit – we have the original factory build sheet. It has had a hard life and is now a tired-looking truck, although runs well.

“We are hoping to keep the restoration in the public eye, because the interest in the truck from the general public at the few events we have taken it to has been amazing.”

Clive said he is ‘very honoured’ to own the truck, saying Smokey and the Bandit – which starred Reynolds in 1977 – helped influenced his love for American trucks.

It is thought to be the only vehicle in the UK with genuine links to Reynolds.

The vehicle will be among those taking part in the M25 Bandit Memorial Run on Sunday.

It will see Reynolds fans and vehicles enthusiasts travel anti-clockwise in convoy round the M25 in tribute to the actor.

It has been organised by Motor Show Events, in conjunction with Clive Shaw Trucking, American Hire Ltd, and the Bandit Run UK.

It starts at Thurrock/Lakeside Services at 9am and runs to South Mimms, Cobham and Clacket Lane Services.

Follow it on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/409299169162263/posts/2679688235456667/