£1m adventure park creates 65 new jobs

A £1million children’s leisure park officially opened at the weekend - having created 65 new jobs in Lincolnshire.

Springfields Adventure Land, in Spalding, was officially opened on Saturday by Coronation Street actress Samia Ghadi (Maria).

The new park, which is part of the Springfields Outlet Shopping, includes the UK’s largest JCB Young Drivers Zone where children will be able to drive around in bright yellow diggers, enjoy the huge JCB slide and scaffold-themed climbing frame and let their imagination take over on a range of other unique interactive play attractions.

Families can now walk through the trees in the new Tree Top Village which includes eight wooden towers and a massive 12sq m net.

Springfields Adventure Land has created a new leisure destination designed to attract greater numbers of visitors from further afield, looking for an enjoyable and memorable day out. Lincolnshire locals have also been recruited to fill the 65 new roles.

Owned by the Triton Property Fund, managed by UBS, and operated by Sanderson Leisure and Retail (SLR), the Springfields scheme has an annual footfall of over 2.3 million and has achieved 13 years of consecutive turnover growth since opening in 2004.

SLR principle Ian Sanderson said: “The arrival of the new leisure area is part of a long term aim to enhance the destination and provide our visitors with the best experience. It complements the existing 54 outlet shops, nine restaurants and cafes, plus the Blue Diamond garden centre.”

As well as the new leisure facilities, dining and outlet shopping, Springfields is set in 25 acres of eye-catching, award-winning landscaped gardens allowing visitors to relax and meander through its pretty surroundings.