£20k new bins to help with litter concerns

Bins in the centre of Boston are being replaced as part of a £22,000 scheme.

New Boston Town Area Committee branded bins are being installed in the town as they have specially-designed features to tackle cigarette litter.

The move has come about after a recent survey showed that more than 70 per cent of fixed penalty notices issued in Boston for littering were for discarded cigarette ends.

The 90 bins have been funded by BTAC. The ones they replace will where possible be used elsewhere.

A spokesman for Boston Borough Council said: “After a recent review of town centre litter bins, a 12-week programme to replace existing bins has started this month after funding approval by Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC) of £22,410 to purchase 90 litter bins for installation in the main town centre areas.

“The review was aimed at identifying ways of improving the current litter issues and specifically the cigarette-related litter we have within the town centre.

“After looking over data from our enforcement partners 3GS showing 71% or 567 fixed penalty notices that were served in 2017/18 related to discarded cigarette ends. Most of this enforcement activity took place in the town centre.”

The borough currently has around 560 litter bins and the review highlighted areas where the cigarette-related litter was the worst; this proved to be the town centre.

The spokesman said: “Many of the existing street litter bin designs encourage smokers to extinguish their cigarettes and leave them on top of the bins.

“Hence the problems of cigarette litter.

“The recommendation to replace the current stock was taken to BTAC in June to replace these with an integral ash tray capable of containing stubbed out cigarette butts, in situ, and eliminating any risk of fire.

“The 120 litre capacity bins have been selected for their superior, robust build quality and require virtually no maintenance.

“The new bins are each fitted with consistent branding providing a cohesive and consistent street scene and a positive impression to people that live, work and visit Boston.

“The bins that these will replace will be refurbished wherever possible and used in other areas around the borough, making considerable savings going forward replacing damaged and worn out bins.”