Accountancy firm promotes six colleagues

A regional accountancy firm with a base in Boston has appointed four new directors and two new associate directions.

Michele Coe-Baxter, Alistair Main, and Matt Herd have been promoted to director after having been associate directors with Duncan & Toplis in Skegness, Spalding, and Boston respectively.

Rebecca Bright has been promoted to director after working as a manager at the company’s Grantham office.

Meanwhile, Rachel Sanders and Tara Beeston have become associate directors after having previously worked as manager and senior manager in Newark and Lincoln respectively.

The promotions, the business says, reflects the growing client base at the company.

Speaking about the new appointments, managing director Adrian Reynolds said: “I’m really pleased that we can bring so many extremely talented colleagues to these senior positions within the company.

“With the new directors having worked at our offices in Lincoln, Newark, Boston, Grantham and Skegness, they understand the needs of clients across our region in a wide range of sectors.”