Acquisition by Sleaford area farm machinery dealer creates countywide coverage

North Kyme-based New Holland farm machinery dealer The Burdens Group has acquired Lincolnshire Motors in an deal that increases the firm’s coverage to nearly the whole of Lincolnshire.

The business adds that the acquisition also allows a greater range of New Holland machines to be offered to customers.

The former Lincolnshire Motors territory in North Lincolnshire will be managed from the existing Louth and Brigg depots, continuing to use the Lincolnshire Motors trading name, providing continuity of sales and service in the area. The Burdens Group will retain its depots in Sutterton, North Kyme and Wrangle.

John Southern, Managing Director at The Burdens Group says of the acquisition: “The addition of Lincolnshire Motors to The Burdens Group brings new opportunities to our business in a competitive industry. Customers across Lincolnshire will benefit from an expanded product range and continued excellent customer service. All staff at both businesses will be retained, and all are excited by the opportunity that this expansion brings.”

Kevin Bell, previously Managing Director at Lincolnshire Motors has joined The Burdens Group as a director and will continue his involvement in the business.

He says: “The Lincolnshire Motors business was 99 years old this year and becoming part of The Burdens Group marks the next chapter in its history. The move will provide security to staff and customers in North Lincolnshire and allow us to benefit from the scale of a much larger combined business.

“We expect the Lincolnshire Motors depots to be able to supply customers with a fuller range of New Holland products, particularly tractors, including the T8 Smarttrax, and a larger range of combines, telehandlers and baler products.”

Pat Smith, Managing Director at New Holland UK and Ireland has praised the management and staff at Lincolnshire Motors Limited, saying: “We offer our thanks to Eric Bell for his 61 years service to Lincolnshire Motors, and his son, Kevin Bell, who has managed Lincolnshire Motors for the past 15 years. We look forward to the enlarged team at Burdens continuing the successful partnership between New Holland, The Burdens Group, Lincolnshire Motors and all our customers across Lincolnshire.”