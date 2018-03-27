Apprentices and employers awarded for hard work and commitment

The hard work, commitment and achievements of Boston College apprentices and employers have been recognised at an awards ceremony.

The Apprenticeship Awards ceremony, held at the college’s Sam Newsom Centre, recognised the work of both apprentices and employers over the past year.

Wendy Poole, apprenticeship manager at the college said: “The purpose of the Boston College Apprenticeship Awards is to recognise our apprentices’ academic achievements as well as their commitment to the workplace and the impact they have on the organisation they work for. As well as recognising apprentice achievements through these awards, we also want to recognise the employer contribution to the apprenticeship programme and how they contribute to their apprentices’ training and development. The event gives employers a chance to network and talk about their experiences as an apprentice employer and helps the college build relationships with our employer community in order to better understand the challenges that having an apprentice can have.”

Boston College currently trains over 400 apprentices and out of these 15 apprentices were nominated to receive an Apprentice of the Year award for outstanding achievement and progression during their apprenticeship, some even finishing ahead of schedule.

The Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Award was presented to Demi Weir, apprentice in Supporting Teaching and Learning in Schools, She said: “An apprenticeship was definitely the right choice for me, enabling me to stay in the job as well as gain the skills and qualifications I need for the future.”

There were 14 employers that received a special recognition award in a variety of categories, including Listers Group Ltd, MetsaWood, Lincolnshire County Council and Boston Mayflower.

Apprenticeships are working for the growing number of apprentices and employers that alongside Boston College are helping to equip the workforce of the future with the skills and qualifications they need for a successful career.

The awards evening was sponsored by the Federation of Small Businesses and hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter, Melvyn Prior.

Apprentice of the Year winners in the following categories are:

Electrical: Russell Dalton

Plumbing: Jake Edwards

Joinery: George Houlden

Engineering: Stephen Shea

Computing: Lewis Belton

Motor Vehicle: Simas Vaupsas

Business Administration: Hayley Allott andJessica Baxter

Health and Social Care: Nicola Cooper and Sammy Jo Barlow

Catering: Max Boddy

Supporting Teaching and Learning in Schools: Demi Weir

Early Years Educator: Robyn Burley

Beauty Therapy: Liberty Studd

Hairdressing: Dee Hopes

Outstanding Apprentice of the Year: Demi Weir

Employer winners included: National Career Opportunity for Local Apprenticeships: Listers Groupo Ltd

Contribution to Apprenticeships and Further Training: MetsaWood, Lincolnshire Co-Op

Public Sector Commitment to Local Apprenticeships: Boston Borough Council, Lincolnshire County Council

Developing Employees through Apprenticeships: Boston Mayflower

Continued Support of Local Apprenticeships: Spalding Special Schools Federation, Foldhill Foods, Oldrids and Downtown, Periam and Williamson Ltd, Aaron Services, Ringrose Law

Nurturing Talent through Apprenticeships: Giles Academy, Icaris

Individual Contribution to Apprenticeships: Richard Gamman – Head of School, The John Fielding Special School