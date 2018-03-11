Award for stand on debut showing

A long-running Boston business has unveiled a new trade stand, one that pays tribute to its history and – after its debut showing – already has an award to its name.

Quilt and pillow makers Fogarty, in Fishtoft Road, revealed the display at the AIS (Associated Independent Stores) Linens Show in Birmingham last Tuesday.

Construction of Fogarty's home in Fishtoft Road.

The installation, designed and built over a period of about two-and-a-half months, would go on to be named Best Stand In Show.

Explaining how the idea for a new stand came about, Fogarty’s sales and marketing team said: “Each time we go to AIS, traditionally we have created a new stand, but, understandably, this isn’t practical or cost effective. So, this time we have produced something that will stand the test of time and last us for multiple years. Fogarty is officially 140 years young so what better time to do this!”

Contributing to the finished product by constructing the units was Boston manufacturers Beal and Fairchild.

“This bespoke shelving has provided a way for us to display our products in a clean and easy way,” the team said. “Our aim was to create a stand that is minimal but also still stands out.”

A former home of Fogarty, the Swan factory in Trinity Street.

The stand is complemented by a video showcasing Fogarty’s 140-year history. To create this, the business ventured into its archives to find old photographs and articles.

The team said: “The video received very positive feedback both internally and externally. For everyone here at Fogarty it has been a trip down memory lane and for customers it has been great for them to learn more about our back story in a fun and playful way.

“Fogarty is littered with history that can be found all around Boston and this is certainly something we are proud of and wish to share with our customers.”