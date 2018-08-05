Award-winning dealership’s latest honour

The awards keep rolling in at Drayton Motors Kia ...

The Swineshead business has been named as one of Kia Motors Corporation’s top dealerships, receiving a Global Top Dealer Award.

The honour was given for overall performance in terms of sales and customer service.

Darren Bradford, general manager said: “We’re so pleased to have received a Global Top Dealer Award from Kia. At Drayton Motors, we strive to work together to ensure that we provide the best customer service possible to our loyal customers.

“We look forward to welcoming more people in the Boston area to the dealership to experience our award-winning service and to become part of the Drayton Motors family.”

Drayton Motors Kia started 2018 by taking two honours at the Kia National Dealer Conference – the Kia Customer Experience Award and a third place in the Dealer of the Year category. This was followed by success at the annual AM (Automotive Management) Awards, with the business winning the Best Used Car Performance Award.