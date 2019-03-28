Boston-area care home honoured for its ‘outstanding’ team

A care home near Boston has been honoured at the county level in an industry awards scheme.

Meadows Edge Care Home, in Wyberton West Road, Wyberton, was highly commended in the Outstanding Care Team at the latest Lincolnshire Care Awards.

On an outing with residents.

The event is organised by the Lincolnshire Care Association with a view to celebrating the best in care workers, teams, and organisations in the county.

The Outstanding Care Team honour recognises where care home staff have worked together, coming up with innovative ideas, to enhance the lives of residents.

One example of this at Meadows Edge came as a result of one resident saying they would like a pub lunch.

Staff worked with families and friends to organise a walk to the nearby Spirit of Endeavour restaurant, with a meal afterwards.

Home manager Becky Dujardin said: “I am so proud of the team here at Meadows Edge.

“Each and every one of them goes further than I could ever ask to make a difference – for them it is not a job, it is one big family.”