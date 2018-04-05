Boston Borough Council ‘has no gender pay gap’ says report

Boston Borough Council has published its statutory pay gap calculations where it has found there is no gender pay gap in terms of median hourly rate.

Under the Equality Act 2010 (Specific Duties and Public Authorities) Regulations 2017, large companies with more than 250 employees are required to publish their gender pay gap calculations each year.

The council’s snapshot, taken from March 31, 2017, shows that both genders earn a medium hourly rate of £10.

The average pay gap among companies that have reported is 9.7 per cent in favour of men.

The figures mean the authority is within eight per cent of large employers

The statistics Boston Borough council provided look at 296 employees with an equal gender split (50 per cent male, 50 per cent female).

It shows, however, that the mean gender pay gap is 10 per cent, with males earning a mean hourly rate of £12.76 and females earning £11.49.

A report by Boston Borough Council to accompany the figures finds that within the ‘upper quartile’ of pay bands within the authority, 37.8 per cent of employees are female, It notes that the number of males working in senior roles sees the average hourly rate skewed towards that gender rather than the amount employees are paid.

It notes that 25 per cent of the corporate management team and 45 per cent of service managers are female.

It says increasing the number of females in senior roles will ‘depend on relevant vacancies arising’ and says it will monitor the progression of women into senior roles.

In the below pay band of ‘upper middle quartile’ the pay gap is skewed the other way, with 62.2 per cent of employees in that band being female. The report says this is ‘predominantly due to the significant number of females working within semi-professional roles in the finance sections, customer services and leisure’. It says part-time working is more readily available and ‘attractive to those with caring responsibilities’ in that area’s band.

The two lowest pay bands (lower and lower middle quartile) balance each other out with an equal male and female split.

In these two bands the authority notes semi-skilled or unskilled manual labour including refuse, street cleansing, grounds maintenance and cleaning/caretaking, and predominantly male populated. It states then that there are also a significant number of administrative and clerical roles that fall within the pay range which are predominantly occupied by females.

In response to the figures, the council has announced an action plan which includes continuing to review all aspects of pay, monitoring recruitment processes, implementing a ‘robust exit interview process’ and reviewing policies for ‘talent management’ and development’.

It suggests encouraging the use of family-friendly rights including encouraging male employees to consider shared parental leave and ensuring all roles function with flexible working arrangements in place.