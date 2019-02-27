Boston business helping staff meet the cost of newborns with new Happy Nappy scheme

A Boston-based business has launched a scheme designed to help staff members meet the cost of having a newborn baby.

The Happy Nappy family benefit scheme has been introduced by the Coaching Inn Group across its 14 sites across the country, including Boston’s White Hart Hotel.

It sees team members receive an extra £100 in their pay packets for three months following their baby’s birth to help pay for nappies and other newborn essentials.

Among the first to benefit from the scheme are Boston couple Lee and Sophie Melton, who met while working at the White Hart Hotel and have recently added Buddy to their family (joining three-year-old son Oscar).

“This new benefit is so indicative of the group’s concern for the wellbeing of its team members,” said Lee, who joined the Boston hotel 12 years ago and is now Coaching Inn Group’s head of learning and development.

Group head of HR Chris Moores said the company valued their team colleagues and, as a token of their appreciation, the new benefit now formed part of its family friendly approach.