Boston care home staff member honoured for her work

Recognition has been given to a staff member at a care home in Boston as part of an industry awards scheme.

Abbie Potter, of Vauxhall Court Residential Care Home, in Freiston Road, took the title for Residential Care Award (Carer) at the latest Lincolnshire Care Awards.

The event is organised by the Lincolnshire Care Association with a view to celebrating the best in care in the county.

Abbie joined the Vauxhall Court in 2011 as an apprentice care assistant. Today, she holds the role of care assistant, having declined promotions in order to maintain close ties with residents.

Home manager Henrietta Encarnacion described her as a ‘deserving’ winner, adding: “Residents’ families have commented about how their loved one’s face would light up every time they see Abbie.”