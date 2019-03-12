Boston’s top 10 takeaway dishes revealed

A new report has revealed the takeaway eating habits of Boston.

Just Eat, the online food delivery service, has compiled a tasty top ten of takeaway tucker for the town.

It is based on orders on its website from New Year’s Day to New Year’s Eve last year.

Across the UK, Just East found Italian to be the UK’s favourite cuisine; in Boston, however, the kebab was found to be king, with one out of every three orders being for this Middle Eastern dish.

The top 10 reveals much love for Italian food in Boston, though, with pizza featuring three times in the top five.

It runs as:

1. Doner kebab

2. Pizza margherita

3. Chicken kebab

4. Pizza pepperoni

5. Create pizza

6. Sausage

7. Chicken nuggets

8. Fish and chips

9. Chicken burger

10. Doner lamb wrap

The news follows the launch of an interactive map by Just Eat that shows how takeaway habits across the region compare to the rest of the UK at www.just-eat.co.uk/campaigns/top-popular-dishes/.

Speaking about the research in general, Graham Corfield UK MD of Just Eat said: “The kebab is still king on many UK high streets, but takeaway trends are being shaken up by adventurous eaters looking to sample the hottest new cuisine and healthier, more conscious foodies opting for leaner options.

“Vegan is the fastest growing cuisine ordered on Just Eat last year, with orders growing by 1,500 per cent across the UK.

“We also saw a much bigger appetite for Cantonese cuisine and Nigerian food. With 30,000 restaurants available on the Just Eat app nationwide, collectively delivering thousands of takeaways every week, we’re pleased to offer a wide choice of cuisines from independent restaurants and brands that people know and love.”