Boston woman’s business wins ‘employer of the year’ award

A first-generation company run by a Boston born and bred woman has just scooped ‘Employer of the Year’ at the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2018.

Dupree Creative is a full service brand development agency run by managing director Julie Dupree (nee Ingamells) and her husband Martin.

The award was scooped in the East Midlands area final held by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) earlier this month.

The company says it places importance in ‘understanding’ - with this value ‘not just applied for a successful brand development agency but it is the foundation of the company culture and team-spirit’.

A spokesman for the firm said: “This award is a testament to Martin and Julie who instil their beliefs of being approachable, committed, self-motivated, accountable and making it happen into the team. One doesn’t happen without the other and as a company, each individual’s skill set complements the other to make a well-rounded team.”

Dave Allen, business development director of Dupree Creative said: “Its really important because it goes back to our core values as a business of understanding, like our team, being understanding of our clients and this award is recognition of that hard work and the relevance that brings.”

Dupree Creative, which is based in Castle Bytham, is now in the running for a national Employer of the Year award, and will find out if they have won at a ceremony in London on May 3