Businesses attend cyber security event

More than 40 business people attended an event organised by Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones last week designed to raise awareness of cyber attacks.

The Cyber Security Breakfast was held at North Kesteven District Council’s offices in Sleaford on Tuesday.

The free two-hour workshop was a chance to hear from the police as well as industry experts on the latest cyber security threats and how to harness the most up-to-date tools to mitigate a business’ exposure.

The audience was told that tens of thousands of cyber attacks are launched across the globe every hour.

Further Cyber Security Breakfast events are being planned for other areas of Lincolnshire and a cyber conference will be taking place on Friday, June 15, at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa, with industry leading speakers.

Mr Jones said: “The dangers from criminals are just as real in the virtual world as they are in the physical world but we shouldn’t be fooled by the fact that we can’t see the threat.

“The fear and incidents of cyber crime grow every day and can effect anyone – whatever their age or profession – and we must do everything we can to educate people on how to stay safe.

“Keeping our communities safe is a top priority for me and these events are a crucial part of protecting the business community from threats they may not see or be aware of.”

Enquiries to Jon Grubb from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner on 07780 953575 or mjgrubb@btinternet.com