Businesses unite against dementia

A raft of businesses in and around Boston united last week to support a campaign held to improve the lives of people affected by dementia.

The varied organisations were joined by local government staff and numerous schools in throwing their weight behind Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Action Week, which concluded on Sunday.

Team members at Chattertons Solicitors.

A range of activities have been held in support of the cause, co-ordinated by Boston Dementia Action Alliance (BDAA).

This included information sessions and stands, collections, cupcake sales, wearing blue for the day, and, at the town’s Savoy Cinema, a dementia-friendly screening of The Greatest Showman.

Visitors to Boston’s Market Place may have also spotted the area was decorated with Alzheimer’s Society forget-me-not logos – each one sponsored by a local business.

Kathryn Sperring, of Boston DAA, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from organisations to this year’s Dementia Action Week.”

Lloyds staff lending their support.

Busineses and other group to have supported the campaign include: Barclays, Boots, Boston Borough Council, Boston Community Transport, Boston Jive, Boston Sign Company, Boston West Academy, Butterwick CofE Primary School, Catch 22, Chattertons Solicitors, CIB Consultancy, Dexter & Sharpe, Donington Cowley Endowed Primary School, Duncan & Toplis, Friskney All Saints CofE Primary School, Greyfriars Surgery, Hawthorn Tree Primary School, Healthwatch Lincolnshire, Holy Trinity Church, HSBC, Just Press Enter, Lincolnshire County Council, Lincolnshire Housing Partnership, Liquorpond Street Surgery, Lloyds Bank, Lloyds Pharmacy, Marks & Spencer, Old Leake Medical Centre, and the Savoy Cinema.

Boots joining the campaign.