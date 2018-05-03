CCTV cameras to come under further scrutiny following safety concerns

CCTV cameras in Fenside, previously paid for by a Boston housing association, are set to come under twice the scrutiny following a decision by Boston Town Area Committee last Wednesday.

The cameras are already being investigated by the Environment and Performance Committee at Boston Borough Council.

However, councillors on the Boston Town Area Committee on Wednesday also agreed to look into them.

Councillors called for officers, Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (formerly Boston Mayflower) and Lincolnshire Police to release statistics involving the cameras and crime figures for the area.

Acknowledging that work was already being done, Coun Paul Gleeson saidit would be useful to see what part BTAC could play in the future operation of the cameras.

Councillors were told that the cameras had previously been watched by Boston Borough Council as part of an agreement similar to other organisations.

For instance, the council watches cameras across East Lindsey, Redstone Industrial Estate and Boston College.

They were told that it was Lincolnshire Housing Partnership’s decision as to whether they fund the cameras or not.

Ward Coun Anton Dani raised concerns over the safety of the area.

The next meeting of the Boston Town Area Committee will provisionally take place on Wednesday, May 23.