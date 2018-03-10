Celebrations over customer experience win

Celebrations have been held at a car dealership near Boston following its latest award success.

Kia sales director Steve Hicks recently visited Drayton Motors, in Swineshead, to congratulate the business over the Customer Experience Award it scooped at Kia’s annual National Dealer Conference in January.

Darren Bradford, general manager, said: “We had a really successful 2017 with some amazing new models from Kia including the all-new Kia Stonic, which the people of Boston loved.

“We really care about the work we do and that comes across in our service to our customers. We pride ourselves on delivering outstanding customer experience, so to win this award means a lot to us.

“It’s a great start to 2018 and we’re looking forward to the year ahead.”

Mr Hicks said: “As a brand, we pride ourselves on giving each and every one of our customers the care and support they need, and we’re extremely proud of each of the dealerships that achieved excellent results in 2017, including Drayton Motors.”