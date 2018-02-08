Cleaning and testing at new power station will see ‘more noise and steam’ later this month

Residents could hear more noise and see more steam during a testing procedure as part of the construction of the new renewable energy power station being built at Riverside Industrial Estate in Marsh Lane, Boston.

The operators behind the structure will begin a cleaning phase on Monday, which will see a continuous flow of steam for about a week as it is vented from the statuion

Then, from February 26, there will be a series of short steam blasts at half-hour intervals for two to seven days between the hours of 9am and 6pm Monday to Friday.

The operators say this noise will not be representative of the energy from waste plant under normal operation.