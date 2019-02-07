Closing date announced for Boston’s Marks & Spencer shop

A closing date has been announced for Boston’s Marks & Spencer shop.

More than 100 years of history in the town will be brought to an end on Saturday, April 27, it has been announced.

In a statement received by the Standard this morning (Thursday, February 7), an M&S spokesperson said: “Proposing to close M&S Boston was a difficult decision. Over the past few weeks we’ve been consulting with our colleagues and, following this rigorous process, the decision has been made to close our store on Saturday, April 27.

“We’d like to thank our customers, the local community and their representatives for the feedback they’ve given. We hope to see lots of customers continuing to shop with us at our other stores in the region, including our Simply Food store located in Spalding and on M&S.com.”

It comes despite a well-supported online campaign to save the store, as reported here.

