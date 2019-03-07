Co-workers ‘purl’ together for cause

An oven-baked dog food company near Boston has launched a knitting challenge to help raise funds for charity.

Laughing Dog, part of Fold Hill Foods, based in Old Leake, is hoping to bring in £5,000 for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association by the end of the year.

The business has devised a programme of fundraising events for 2019 in aid of the cause.

This includes a knitting challenge, developed by the bakery team’s Lynn Peak and Sue Adams, both from Boston.

Sue said: “We support as many charities as we can, so were delighted to be able partner with the Guide Dogs. I thought about what losing my sight would mean personally for me and while it would certainly impact my work at Laughing Dog, it would also have a big effect on my knitting.

Lynn added: “Putting our enthusiasm for knitting to good use (and our love of dogs), we are going to be knitting a very special blanket to help raise funds for the Guide Dogs.

“Using double knit wool to create multiple six inch squares in various different colours, our mission is to create an enormous blanket which can be divided into lots of smaller dog blankets.

“Some will be donated to the charity, while the rest will be auctioned off to raise money.

“If you love to knit and would like to lend a hand, simply pop us a message to bakery@laughingdogfood.com.”

If you do not knit but would like to support Lynn and Sue financially with their fundraiser, visit their JustGiving online donation page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laughing-dog-food

For more on the work of The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, visit its website at www.guidedogs.org.uk