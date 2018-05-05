Colleagues at historic hotel collect awards

Two colleagues at an historic hotel in Boston have been honoured in a company-wide awards scheme.

Natasha Cardovillis, 23, and Sophie Trigg, 25, of the White Hart Hotel, collected awards at the latest annual awards evening held by the Coaching Inn Group.

Sophie Trigg, of the White Hart Hotel, receiving her trophy from Lee Melton, group head of learning and development.

The group runs 14 market town hotels and inns across the UK, including the White Hart Hotel, in Boston, as well as the Three Swans Hotel, in Market Harborough, where the awards evening was recently held.

Natasha – who studied hospitality and tourism at Suffolk University – was named the group’s Social Media Champion of the Year, having taken training in the digital platform to help promote the White Hart.

Sophie – who studied zoology at Dundee University and worked front of house at The White Hart for 12 months before going off to spend a year with her uncle and aunt in Perth, Australia – was named Trainee of the Year, having enrolled on a duty manager course.

The women, who were both born in Boston, have been recently appointed as duty managers.