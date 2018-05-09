Consultation launched on ‘mobile outreach services’ set to visit Gipsey Bridge and Stickney

A new ‘mobile outreach service’ could be launched by the Post Office which could visit both Gipsey Bridge and Stickney.

A six-week public consultation has been launched to consult the public on the new service which would operate at Castle gate, in Gipsey Bridge every Tuesday between 11.30am-12.30pm and one launched at Stickney Village Hall, on Hall Lane, every Monday every Monday, 10.45am-11.45am and Tuesday, 10.15am-11.15am.

The service would be operated by the postmaster at Coningsby Post Office, Royal Mail has said.

The ‘travelling Post Office’ would be aboard a specifically designed vehicle offering services and retail products including the ability to collect benefits in cash using banking services or Post Office card accounts.

The Stickney service will run from June 12 while the Post Office says it will ‘continue to seek a permanent solution for the area’.

Ian Johnson, Post Office, Network Operations Area manager said: “We are confident that this new service at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“The introduction of a Mobile Outreach service presents the best possible solution to allow us to maintain Post Office services in Gipsey Bridge in the longer term.”

A reduction in hours to the current services at Little Steeping and Martin and an increase to the visiting times at Anwick are also proposed.

The consultation will close on June 20, 2018.

To take part via Freepost write to YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, email comments@postoffice.co.uk, call the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Customers can also share their views online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 127324.