Council hopes £12,500 investment on public loos in Boston will help flush away the vandals

An investment of more than £12,500 in funding for public toilets is hoped to flush the effects of vandalism down the pan in Boston.

Council leaders will explore the spend on the town’s public conveniences at a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday.

The report estimates savings of between £2-3,000 from the move.

It follows work by a Boston Town Area Committee sub-group which toured the facilities and came up with a list of suggestions to reduce the cost of repairs and prevent inappropriate access.

It will also look to ‘maximise’ income from entrance fees which it says could be reinvested in improvements.

A report before the council says: “Should Cabinet approve these recommendations, the facilities, fixtures and fittings would be more robust and better protected from vandalism in the future.

“The benefit to users is that the public conveniences remain available more often and are more likely to be in a fit for purpose and pleasant condition.”

If approved the full £12,550 spend will include the replacement of sensor operated taps with push ones, security grilles being placed over doors and the replacement of flooring.

It will cover facilities at Central Park, Wide Bargate and Lincoln Lane.

Boston currently has six public toilets available including those above which the authority itself runs and three ‘community’ toilets which are promoted as being available at Oldrids, Asda and St Botolph’s Church.

Several facilities have, however, been lost around the Boston area over a number of years, including ones attached to the Assembly Rooms when it was sold and nearby laybys on the routes into and out of town.