Dealership chosen for unveiling event

A Boston car dealership has played host to the unveiling of a new electric vehicle from one of the biggest names in motoring.

Duckworth Jaguar recently welcomed more than 150 guests to its state-of-the-art showroom off the A16, at Kirton, for the first retailer preview in the UK of Jaguar’s All Electric I-PACE.

The I-Pace itself.

Ben Duckworth, managing director of Duckworth Motor Group, said: “It’s a great honour that Jaguar have asked us to be the first retailer in the UK to unveil this outstanding piece of innovative British technology from this iconic British brand.

“Our brand new, state-of-the-art facility was opened in Boston only just over a year ago and it’s great to see such an enthusiastic audience including the local public, loyal customers, and Jaguar enthusiasts taking such an interest in the work that both Jaguar and Duckworth are doing.”

The I-PACE is Jaguar’s first all-electric SUV.

Head of business for Duckworth Jaguar Andrew Shaw, said: “The I-PACE has drawn a huge amount of interest prior to the unveiling and was voted the most anticipated new car of 2018 by What Car? readers.

“The I-PACE is the newest member of Jaguar’s ‘PACE’ family of SUVs, joining the F-PACE and the recently launched E-PACE and we are confident it will prove just as popular.”

Mr Shaw added that following the royal wedding the business has been receiving enquiries about the electric Jaguar which drove Prince Harry and Meghan to the after-party, though sadly for callers, that car was a one-off.

The level of interest was ‘heartening’, Mr Shaw said, in light of the recent launch of the I-PACE.

He added: “These two amazing vehicles show this iconic British brand’s vision of the future and like the happy couple represent a mix of tradition and modernity.

“Duckworth are delighted to be associated with the forward-thinking Jaguar brand which mirrors its own ambitions.”