Did you meet ‘the one’ at Boston’s Asda store?

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day – and Asda Boston is playing Cupid, with a search for the longest married couples in the area or those who found love in the store.

The store is on the hunt for the longest-married couple in Boston, or those who may have even met and fell in love whilst doing their supermarket shop in an Asda store. The selected winner will be invited down to the store to receive a special treat from the colleagues.

As a thank you for taking part, nominated couples are in with the chance to win a beautiful bouquet of flowers, a delicious box of chocolates and a warming welcome into the store, to celebrate Valentine’s Day together.

Cupid-in-Chief and general store manager at Asda Boston , commented: “We know we’ve lots of romantics around Boston and what better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than by inviting them to store to share the love .”

“We’re appealing for married couples from across Boston , who either met in the aisles or are celebrating many happy, prosperous years together, to come forward and enter our special Valentine’s Day appeal.”

To enter the search to find Boston ’s lovers in the aisles; please email a photocopy of your marriage certificate to asdapressoffice@havas.com no later than Wednesday, February 7. Full names and contact details must be provided.