Double joy for car dealership at annual event

A Swineshead car dealership has claimed two national accolades.

Drayton Motors Kia won the Family-Like Care award at this year’s Kia National Dealer Conference.

Darren Bradford, general manager at the business, said: “We’re thrilled to have won this award, I’m so pleased that we have been recognised for our excellent customer service.

“We’re always keen to welcome new people from the area to our Kia family and we can’t wait to make 2019 an even bigger family and a greater success. I want to say a special thanks to all the team here, it is their hard work and effort that has helped us to win this award.”

Alongside this, the business also finished runner-up in the Dealer of the Year category.

Mr Bradford added: “The fact that we were also recognised in the top two performing dealers in the Kia network just shows our commitment to the Kia brand and its products.

“We’re constantly investing and improving our dealership in all areas from sales and aftersales to overall customer experience.

“I am extremely proud of the team and we want to make 2019 our best yet.”