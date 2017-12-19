Eatery to close for month for digital re-vamp

Boston’s McDonald’s restaurant is to close for more than a month next year as it undergoes a digital re-vamp.

The eatery in Queen Street will close on March 20 for the work, re-opening on April 25.

In the interim, self-order kiosks will be installed.

These will allow customers to browse the menu, look at nutritional information, and personalise their meals.

Table service will also be introduced in a bid to cut out the stress of finding somewhere to sit when carrying food.

A spokesman for the firm said the makeover will see new jobs created for the area.

Franchisee Martin Cuthbert said: “As an active member of the community I am keen to invest in the local area and I am looking forward to the transformation of the McDonald’s in Boston as it will improve the restaurant experience for our customers.”

During the refurbishment period employees will have a number of options, Mr Cuthbert added – from training, to working at nearby stores, while some will use it as an opportunity to take annual leave, he said.