Events to help put dying in spotlight

A Lincolnshire business is inviting people to talk about death and their final wishes at an upcoming coffee morning in Boston.

Lincolnshire Co-op is holding the event as part of a series it is staging across the county next week in support of Dying Matters Awareness Week.

The annual campaign, which this year takes place from Monday, May 14, aims to spotlight the importance of talking about dying, death and bereavement.

Each Lincolnshire Co-op event will be interactive, with questions on the campaign’s themes for participants to consider. There will also be the chance for them to ask questions about the options on offer and all the practicalities associated with a funeral.

Head of funerals David Dernley says he expects queries about eco-funerals as interest in green burials grow.

For example, the number of people choosing eco-coffins has quadrupled in the past five years and now more than 25 per cent of funerals conducted feature a ‘green’ coffin. “In the last five years or so, we’ve seen more people interested in reducing the environmental impact of the funeral they’re organising. In part, that’s due to the greater awareness we all have about environmental issues,” he said.

“There’s also the shift in generations. The ‘baby boomers’ were often considered the pioneers of the green movement in the 60s and 70s. Many of that generation are now looking at funeral plans for themselves or are deciding for their loved ones. They’ve kept that interest in the environment and want to explore all the options available.”

l Boston’s event will take the form of a coffee morning and take place at Lincolnshire Co-op’s funeral home in South Square, on Wednesday, May 16, from 10am to noon.