Family-run firm motors into town

A family-run motor group with its headquarters in Grimsby has expanded its operation into Boston.

Read Motor Group opened Hyundai Boston at the site previously occupied by Vertu Volkswagen Boston, in Marsh Lane, this month.

The site has already been re-branded as Hyundai, but a complete refurbishment is to follow in late spring.

The business says opening in Boston completes a jigsaw of Hyundai representation for it along the east coast of England. It joins Hyundai showrooms in Grimsby, Worksop, Lincoln, and King’s Lynn (the business’ sixth dealership is one dedicated to the Suzuki brand, based in Grimsby).

Managing director Mike Read said: “It’s a great opportunity for us. We were looking for some time to have something in this sort of territory.”

He said both the acquisition and upcoming refurbishment represent ‘a significant investment’ in the town.

The deal also sees the site continue to act as an official service and repair centre to Volkswagen customers. The full team from Vertu Volkswagen Boston have also been kept on.

This is the sixth Read Motor Group dealership to open in eight years.

The first was acquired in Grimsby, followed quickly by the acquisition of Lincoln Hyundai. Further sites followed at the rate of one a year – first, Suzuki in Grimsby, then openings for the Hyundai brand, one in King’s Lynn then another in Worksop.

Mr Read said the business’ growth had been based on ‘good old-fashioned customer service’ and said this was something motorists in Boston could expect from them.

He said: “We certainly focus a lot of attention on ensuring the customer is delighted with the experience, as opposed to just satisfied.”