Farm machinery dealer on the grow

A Lincolnshire farm machinery business with two bases in the Boston area has made an acquisiton which has increased its coverage to almost the whole of the county.

North Kyme-based New Holland dealer The Burdens Group has acquired Lincolnshire Motors.

The former Lincolnshire Motors territory in North Lincolnshire will be managed from the existing Louth and Brigg depots, continuing to use the Lincolnshire Motors trading name.

The Burdens Group will retain its depots in North Kyme, Sutterton, and Wrangle.

John Southern, managing director at The Burdens Group said: “The addition of Lincolnshire Motors to The Burdens Group brings new opportunities to our business in a competitive industry.

“Customers across Lincolnshire will benefit from an expanded product range and continued excellent customer service.

“All staff at both businesses will be retained, and all are excited by the opportunity that this expansion brings.”

Kevin Bell, previously managing director at Lincolnshire Motors has joined The Burdens Group as a director and will continue his involvement in the business.

He said: “The Lincolnshire Motors business was 99 years old this year and becoming part of The Burdens Group marks the next chapter in its history. The move will provide security to staff and customers in North Lincolnshire and allow us to benefit from the scale of a much larger combined business.

“We expect the Lincolnshire Motors depots to be able to supply customers with a fuller range of New Holland products, particularly tractors, including the T8 Smarttrax, and a larger range of combines, telehandlers and baler products.”