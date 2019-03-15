Fast food chain, football snack bar, nursery, and nursing home among latest Boston establishments to get top marks for food hygiene

From a fast food restaurant to a football snack bar, a nursery to a nursing home, a wide range of premises in Boston are celebrating top marks for their food hygiene.

The latest list of food preparation and sales establishments to achieve the top grade of five for hygienic handling of food are:

* Seventh Heaven, in Market Place, Boston

* Butterwick Fryer, in Brand End Road, Butterwick

* M&H Butchers, in Chain Bridge Road, Boston

* Churches, in Church Street, Boston

* Swojskie Jadlo, in High Street, Boston

* Jessops, in Market Place, Swineshead

* Jolly Fryer, in Parthian Avenue, Wyberton

* McDonald’s Restaurants, in Queen Street, Boston

* Lilliput Day Nursery, in Resolution Close, Boston

* Westfield Care Home, in Sleaford Road, Boston

* The Ivy Farm Shop, in Villa Lane, Swineshead

* Bricklayers Arms, in Wainfleet Road, Old Leake

* The Cake Room Ltd, in West Street, Boston

* The Bajoli, in West Street, Boston

* The Georgians Nursing Home, in Wide Bargate, Boston

* Boston United Snack Bars, in York Street, Boston

It follows visits by Boston Borough Council’s environmental health officers.

Karolina Rusin, owner of Seventh Heaven since it opened almost 10 years ago, said: “We have had a five rating ever since we opened, so it is pleasing to us all that we have retained that following the latest inspection.

“It’s really important for our customers to know we are doing everything right. Our outdoors dining area is busy during the summer months and it is more important as we move food from the controlled environment indoors to the outdoors area that our food hygiene standards are as good as they can be.”

The council’s environmental health officers rate premises in line with the Food Standard Agency’s Food Hygiene Rating Scheme.

The scheme helps consumers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them information about the hygiene standards in restaurants, takeaways and food shops.

You can search for information about hygiene standards at restaurants, takeaways and food shops at http://ratings.food.gov.uk/