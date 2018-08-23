Finishing touches to £990k re-vamp

A food store and fuel station in the Boston area is almost ready to unveil its new look following a £990,000 re-vamp.

Lincolnshire Co-op Gibbet Nook Food Store and Filling Station, based on the junction of the A153 and B1192 near Coningsby, is approaching the end of a major transformation programme.

The work has included improvements to the forecourt and the construction of a new purpose-built food store on the site, creating eight jobs.

The old kiosk stayed open while the store was being built, but is this week being demolished so the space can be re-used.

The site closed on Monday to allow for the demolition to take place and will re-open on Saturday, August 25, when the new store is expected to open at 7am.

Food regional manager Richard Robinson said: “It’s been a long programme of work but we’re really happy with the result, and I hope our customers and members will be just as impressed.

“The forecourt looks much more spacious and by replacing the kiosk with a more modern food store there’s now plenty of facilities to help customers fuel their busy lives as well as their vehicles, from Costa Coffee and food on the go to dinner options and chilled drinks for later.

“By shopping as members with their dividend card they’ll be supporting good causes too through our Community Champions scheme.”

The filling station shut for a month last year while underground equipment was replaced and new pumps installed in the first phase of work.

Some final touches to the forecourt, including an extra fuel pump in place of the old kiosk, will be added in September to finish off the site’s new look.