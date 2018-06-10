Firm looks to build on Halo lamp’s success

Leading Gosberton-based manufacturer Morris Site Machinery has created two new versions of its revolutionary Halo, the powerful anti-glare next generation lamp head, to provide more choice for the market.

The success of the 1200W Halo lamp has prompted the introduction of smaller 600W and 300W models.

They share the same robust quality and give an even spread of light with an anti-glare diffuser, the business says, but their size provides a value option and fuel saving.

The 600W Halo is particularly suited for construction, rail, and events use, the firm says, adding that applications for the 300W Halo Mini could include providing a soft back light on a film set or helping a plasterer see where they are working.

Sales director Richard Denholm said: “Halo is a shining example of our innovation as growing orders and interest in it have demonstrated. We have introduced the two smaller models to broaden its appeal and provide greater choice but without compromising on quality or reliability.

“Like all our products they are built to perform.”