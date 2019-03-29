Firm’s quiz and raffle in aid of animal cause

The Boston branch of a Lincolnshire solicitors has raised hundreds of pounds for an animal welfare charity through a quiz and raffle.

Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management, in Wide Bargate, held the fundraiser at the Pilgrim Lounge, in York Street, in aid of its chosen charity of the year, the RSPCA.

In all, £650 was raised for the cause.

In addition, all leftover food was donated to Centrepoint Outreach, a Boston-based charity for homeless, lonely, and vulnerable; its chief executive is ex-Chatterons partner Elizabeth Hopkins.

Prizes for the raffle were donated by staff, Wainfleet’s Batemans Brewery, and the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, at East Kirkby.

Partner (and quiz master for the evening) Katherine Bunting said: “We pride ourselves on our community ethos and being in touch with the communities we serve. Each year we raise funds for a local charity nominated by our staff.” She added: “We were thrilled to receive so much support from local people and businesses.”