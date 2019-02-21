Firm’s share in £71.7m to grow building works

More than £71 million is being awarded to two regional housing associations, including one with a base in Boston, to build more affordable homes.

Longhurst Group, which has a site off Gilbert Drive, and the Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA), are in line for the sum – £71.7 million in all – after being selected by Home England as strategic partners.

Home England is a public body funding new affordable housing in England. Longhurst Group and NCHA are among 11 organisations that form the latest wave of strategic partners; together, they will provide more than 11,500 new affordable homes across the UK on the back of £497 million in funding.

Ian Jackson, Longhurst Group’s executive director of portfolio investment, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been selected, along with our partners at NCHA, as one of Homes England’s strategic partners.

“This will enable us to significantly increase our development programme, allowing us to provide many more much-needed affordable homes, across a wide geography and through different tenure types.”