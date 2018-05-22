First homes from merged associations

A new landlord in Lincolnshire, formed following the merger of housing associations in Boston and Grimsby, has unveiled its first set of new homes.

Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) launched at the start of April, a union between Boston Mayflower and the North East Lincolnshire-based Shoreline Housing Partnership.

The organisation has now officially unveiled its first set of new homes – 30, in all, at Mayflower Gardens, in Old Leake, near Boston.

LHP head of asset management Martin Woods said: “These are modern, first-class affordable properties in a lovely location.

“We’re extremely pleased to be able to officially unveil them – they help us meet demand for properties and provide more housing options for local residents – both people who want affordable rent without having to save a deposit or pay admin fees and people who are struggling to get a foot on the property ladder.”

Mayflower Gardens is part funded by Homes England and LEP and designed and developed by Lindum Homes, of Lincoln.