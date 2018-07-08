First residents moving into new Quadrant

The first residents have now moved into the massive 500 home development planned for Wyberton.

As well as the new homes, The Quadrant, which is being built by Chestnut Homes, will also include a food store, other retail units, a hotel, and a new stadium for Boston United.

Residents started moving into the first of the homes released for sale at the development, which is situated between Tytton Lane East and the A16 in Wyberton, in late April.

Developers say it will create 460 permanent jobs, along with an additional 600 temporary jobs during the construction.

The overall scheme was given outline planning permission back in 2015, and Boston Borough Council recently gave planning consent for KFC and Costa drive-thrus as part of the development.

The KFC and Costa Coffee drive-thrus will be based east of the A16 roundabout, on the football stadium side of the development. The government has also given its financial backing to The Quadrant, providing Chestnut Homes with £3.5 million for a road through the development.

The first residents to move in included Amber Garner, a 21-year-old estate agent, and her partner Nathan Ball, 24.

They reserved their home when they attended the VIP launch of The Quadrant in February.

Amber said: “I’ve lived in Boston all my life and Wyberton has always appealed to me. I’ve been telling my boss that I’m going to move there for ages, so when I heard about The Quadrant I was first in line to see the development.

“We looked around the two-bedroom showhome at the launch and we both just fell in love with it.

“We used the Help to Buy scheme and without it, I’m not sure we would have been able to afford to move just yet.”

The government-backed Help to Buy scheme enables buyers to purchase a new home with a five per cent deposit and a 75 per cent mortgage.

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “The Quadrant is a hugely significant development for Boston and we are immensely proud to be delivering it.

“Seeing the first residents moving into their new homes has been a proud moment for our team, and we look forward to seeing the development continue to grow into a new community.”