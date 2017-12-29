Foody twist for firm’s festive fundraising

A technology business in Boston literally introduced an international flavour to its annual Christmas Jumper Day when the fundraiser returned last week.

Each Christmas, staff at Parkinson Harness Technlogy, in Marsh Lane, don festive tops in support of charity.

It is just one of a number of fundraisers held by the business during the year for a chosen cause.

A range of charities have been supported over the years, including the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, the BBC’s Comic Relief campaign, and Alzheimer’s Society. This year, the chosen cause is Save the Children.

For 2017, the business decided to add an international food theme to its Christmas Jumper Day, allowing staff to share delicacies from their home countries or just their favourite seasonal nibbles.

Sales manager Daryl Cowlan said: “It has been a resounding success, with almost all of our staff taking part and mixing within the common canteen area.”

The day added £155 to 2017’s fundraising total which is thought to exceed £1,000.