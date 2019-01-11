Free advice on alcohol use at supermarket

Boston’s Asda store is joining forces with alcohol education charity Drinkaware to provide shoppers with free information and advice on alcohol.

On Friday, January 18, Drinkaware ambassadors will be on hand at the Lister Way store to give out specially-created alcohol assessment scratchcards which invite consumers to reflect on their drinking habits.

Customers will also be able to discuss with the ambassadors any concerns they have about their drinking or that of a family member. The aim is to help people make informed decisions by creating awareness of the harms of alcohol and the health benefits of cutting down.

Shoppers will also be able to take home a copy of the charity’s ‘Talking to your kids about alcohol’ leaflet, plus free useful tools like alcohol unit measure cups and calorie wheels.

Stephen Bromby, community champion at Asda Boston, said: “We are pleased to be working with Drinkaware again this year, as part of our role as a responsible retailer, helping them engage directly with our customers.”