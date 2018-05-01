Garden business goes ‘greener’ still

It is used to serving green-fingered residents, but now a garden centre near Boston is welcoming green-minded motorists.

Johnsons of Boston has installed a new charging area for electric vehicles (EVs), in what is thought to be a first for the town.

The move means that drivers of EVs (or Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles) can now recharge their vehicles while they shop or eat at the Wainfleet Road venue.

David Isaac, managing director of Johnsons, said: “We believe we are the first business in Boston to install publicly accessible EV charging points.

“Our aim has always been to make Johnsons the place to come for people’s garden centre requirements – and now for electric vehicle charging too.”

He added: “With these cutting-edge Rolec EV charging points we are ensuring our parking area is future-proof for visitors to use for many years to come.”

The charging area features technology manufactured by another local businesses, Rolec, of Ralph’s Lane, Frampton.

The installation, meanwhile, was also carried out by a third firm from the area – Smiths Electrical, of the Haven Business Park, in Marsh Lane, Boston.

Gary Frost, Rolec’s EV sales manager, said: “The charge points installed at Johnsons Garden Centre are part of our EV Charge Online range, so enable EV drivers to pay and charge by mobile phone.

“They are already in operation with companies such as Next, Aldi, Taylor Wimpey, Balfour Beatty, Travelodge, Dyson and the NHS.

“EV Charge Online ensures users do not have to pay extra costly fees such as annual subscriptions, monthly membership fees and ongoing connection charges, which are favoured by other EV charge point manufacturers.”

Nigel Smith, owner of Smiths Electrical Ltd, described EV as ‘a new and flourishing business opportunity’ for the company, made ‘all the more exciting’ by having a leading name in the industry, Rolec, based locally.