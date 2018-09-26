Get your nominations in for our 2018 Business Awards

The Boston Business Awards are back!

This week marks the launch of the 2018 running of the event, the Standard’s very own celebration of best in local business.

As before, we want to hear from you about which enterprises in the area – small or large, from whatever sector – should be picking up a gong on the day of the awards ceremony.

Maybe you’re a customer who wants to shine a light on some excellent service you have received.

Maybe you’re part of a team at a business which you feel deserves special recognition.

Whatever the reason, we want to hear from you.

And with 11 categories, there are plenty of options available.

Editor Mark Edwards said: “We are looking forward to building on the success of our last business awards but if that is going to happen we really need your help – we need you to share your stories.

“This is a perfect opportunity to showcase some of the great successes there are in Boston and the surrounding areas.

“So, don’t be shy – make sure you nominate yourself or someone who you think really deserves recognition. It’s really easy (and free!) to enter for an award or nominate your favourite business.”

The categories for this year’s event are:

* Business of the Year (open to a new enterprise set up in the last 18 months).

* Hospitality/Leisure and Tourism

* Young Achiever/Entrepreneur (open to those aged 35 or under)

* Best Place to Eat and/Or Drink

* Best New Business/Start Up (open to a new enterprise set up in the last 18 months)

* Independent Retailer

* Employee/Team of the Year

* Business Person of the Year

* Customer Service Award

* Food and Farming Excellence

* Community/Business Environmental Achievement

More information on the awards and entry can be made at www.bostonstandard.co.uk/businessawards or via the event manager Linda Pritchard on 01664 412507 or Linda.Pritchard@jpress.co.uk

Entries are welcome from businesses in Boston and within The Standard’s circulation area.

The evening of celebration will take place on the evening of Friday, November 30, and will include a drinks reception, and three-course black tie dinner.

The Boston Standard would also like to announce some its award category sponsors this year – Chattertons Solicitors, Oldrids & Downtown, and Allison Homes.

There are still plenty of sponsorship opportunities for anyone who would like support the prestigious awards – just contact either Becky Hawkes or Linda Pritchard for further information or rebecca.hawkes@jpress.co.uk or linda.pritchard@jpress.co.uk