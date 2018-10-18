Glasses donations passes 3,000 mark

A Boston opticians has reached a milestone in its appeal for donations of unwanted glasses to help people in deprived areas of Africa.

The team at Specsavers, in Wide Bargate, have now collected more than 3,000 pairs of specs from the community in support of optical charity Vision Aid Overseas (VAO).

VAO recycles the donated glasses for their metal content and any retro or vintage glasses are sold on its eBay shop or to specialist buyers. It also recycles plastic glasses.

The income generated through the recycling process is then used to deliver sustainable eye care services across Africa.

Nitul Prajapati, Boston store director, said: “We’re delighted to have reached such a notable milestone and we’d like to thank the community for getting behind the appeal.

“We’ve supported VAO for a long time. They perform important work to help those who need vital healthcare services.

“It doesn’t stop here though, we’re encouraging locals to continue to support us in our collections and drop their old specs that might be lying about the house into our collection box in store.”

VAO recycle about 3.5 million pairs of second-hand glasses every year.

On average, each pair of recycled glasses is worth about 3 pence.

In the past 12 months, the donations have helped provide more than 53,000 eye tests and in excess of 31,000 pairs of glasses

* To drop off any unwanted glasses or for more information about the appeal, visit Specsavers at 9 Wide Bargate, Boston, call 01205 353 263 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/boston

* To learn more about VAO, visit www.visionaidoverseas.org