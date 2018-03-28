Gok Wan picks Boston clothing shop for his fashion show

A vintage clothing shop owner from Boston impressed TV fashion expert Gok Wan when her garments were chosen to be modelled at his live show.

Karen Mountford says the fashion show has since boosted sales at her Boston-based Kwirky Kow shop - and she was ‘over-the-moon’ to meet Gok himself.

“I was chosen by the one and only Gok Wan and his fashion brunch club for a Mother’s Day fashion show in Lincoln,” explained Karen, 45.

“Gok’s fashion researcher was looking for a Lincolnshire vintage boutique for the show and picked me for my rare, unusual and quality vintage clothes. I was beyond excited after receivingthe call. Things like this don’t happen often for small boutiques like myself so I accepted the invite without question.”

Karen said Gok was impressed with her clothing line and commented how he was ‘obsessed’ with the outfits.

“To have such a positive response from Gok and his team was amazing and also the feedback from the ladies on the day was the icing on the cake.

“The exposure has been fab and my internet sales have increased [since the show].”

The mum-of-two set up Kwirky Kow, in Dolphin Lane, back in 2015 - spurred on by a feeling that ‘life is short’ after her husband Simon collapsed from cardiac arrest.

Karen helped to save his life, telling the Standard back then: “Simon’s brush with death definitely made me decide to open the shop,” adding: “Life’s too short not to go for your dreams.”

Her business was previously nominated for a Boston Standard Business Award and she now also sells her clothes via the ASOS marketplace.

The shop is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm.

For more on Kwirky Kow follow @kwirkykowvintage on Instagram.