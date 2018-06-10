Have your say on waste overhaul

A consultation has been launched into a major review of waste collection services across the county.

Currently, district councils throughout Lincolnshire deal with recycling in different ways, however, the strategy will seek to bring everything together with the aim of allowing households to be clear about what can be recycled, reduce contamination and remove recyclable material from the ordinary rubbish collection.

It is estimated as much as 25 per cent of the 360,000 tonnes of household waste collected in Lincolnshire each year is placed in the wrong bins.

The consultation runs until July 2, so have your say now at https://bit.ly/2rGoIKE

Forms can also be collected from the council offices which you can complete and return to a freepost address.

Coun David Brown, Boston Borough Council’s portfolio holder for waste services, said said: “This will impact every resident in the borough, which is why it is important they have their say and we receive that feedback.

“Some recommendations have been made and now we want to know whether people agree with these.”