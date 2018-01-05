Healthy living help from pharmacies

A Lincolnshire business is encouraging people to sign-up for a weight management programme it runs across its network of pharmacies.

Lincolnshire Co-op offers the free 12-week scheme from all 49 of its pharmacies.

The scheme aims to help people lose weight steadily and safely by following weekly information packs with healthy eating and calorie advice, exercise tips, and a progress chart.

‘Healthy living champions’ also help through weekly weigh-ins and continuous moral support.

Among those to have taken part in the programme is Stef Round, a retired librarian from Eastville, who dropped two-and-a-half stone after seeing an unflattering photograph of herself.

She lost a stone in two months by cutting out snacking and unhealthy foods, and then started the scheme in December 2016 for extra support.

She said: “There’s no pressure under the programme, it’s weekly and it’s free. I’m 60, so anybody can do it!”

Lincolnshire Co-op’s head of pharmacy Alastair Farquhar said colleagues were keen to support more people to achieve their health goals in 2018.

He said: “It’s not just about losing excess weight the programme is all about helping you feel healthy and happy in your own body.

“Our friendly colleagues are always happy to offer advice, and our pharmacies are well-equipped with space for one-to-one support and weigh-ins, so why not pop in to your local Lincolnshire Co-op pharmacy and start with a simple chat?”

Lincolnshire Co-op ha pharmacies at Liquorpond Street and Tawney Street, in Boston, but you can find others at www.lincolnshire.coop/storefinder