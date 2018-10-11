HMV searching for more staff for ‘new store’ in Boston

Entertainment retailer HMV is on the search for more people to work at a ‘new store’ in Boston.

This is despite the business not having commented officially on reports it is coming back to the town.

News broke at the start of last month that the business was poised to come back to Boston, five years after it left.

This came in the form of job adverts for a manager and an assistant manager for a new store in the town, with October given as the opening date, as reported here.

However, HMV has declined to comment on a possible return to Boston.

Now, job adverts have appeared on its website for sales assistant roles.

As the unit appears today.

“We are looking for an enthusiastic sales assistant to join our team in our new store in Boston,” the adverts state.

HMV has again been approached by the Standard, but yet to comment.

It was in March 2013 when HMV closed its branch in the Pescod Square Shopping Centre, Boston.

It was one of 66 shops the chain closed nationwide, following its slide into administration earlier that year.

The unit has up until recently been occupied by the Farplace Animal Rescue charity, but that has now closed ready to re-open in a new location next month.