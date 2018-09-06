HMV to open new store in Boston, five years after leaving the town

HMV has announced it is coming back to Boston.

The entertainment retailer is planning to open a new store in Boston next month, more than five-and-a-half years after it closed its previous branch in the town which had been based at the Pescod Square Shopping Centre.

Its website currently has positions advertised for a store manager and an assistant manager.

“In October 2018 we are delighted to be opening a new store in Boston, Lincolnshire and we are now looking for a new management team!,” the adverts state.

The location of the jobs is given as 9 Silver Street, the previous address held by HMV in Boston.